Small Business: Indian classical dance business contributes to Diwali festival

Scene from Anuradha's production the Maha Yugas (Epoch of time). As per Hindu mythology, there are four yugas or also known as Epoch of time. Satya Yuga, Tretha Yuga, Dwapara Yuga and Kali Yuga. The scene on the video reflects the time and life of people during the Satya Yuga. Video / Supplied

Scene from Anuradha's production the Maha Yugas (Epoch of time). As per Hindu mythology, there are four yugas or also known as Epoch of time. Satya Yuga, Tretha Yuga, Dwapara Yuga and Kali Yuga. The scene on the video reflects the time and life of people during the Satya Yuga. Video / Supplied

Anuradha Ramkumar talks to Rahul Bhattarai about her Indian classical dance business and the genre's significance to Indian culture in Aotearoa.

Ramkumar is a founder and a creative director of Anuradha's School of Indian Dances. She started her school at Auckland upon moving to New Zealand in 1995. Apart from running her own business, Ramkumar also is a full time intermediate teacher at Panmure District School.

What does your business do?

My school teaches the Indian classical dance called the Bharathabatyam and Kuchipudi. I have the expertise in teaching these ancient dance forms which were passed onto me by my Gurus.

Anuradha Ramkumar after one of her events in 2015. Photo / Supplied

These traditional dances were originated from Southern Indian and had been recorded on the Natya Sastra - an ancient treaty written by the sage Bharata thousands of years ago.

These musicals are used to express emotions and the story is being told through dance - which comprises hand gestures, facial expressions, and intricate footwork.

This tradition has been kept alive all over the world and is seen especially during South Asian festivals including the Diwali.

Uttara Ramkumar Rajan (Anuradhas daughter) in 1999, she was 9 years old then. New Zealand Herald covered this story in March 22, 1999 during what was known as the 'Festival of India' in Aotea Square, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

What were your motivation for starting it?

I started to learn Bharathabatyam in 1965 in South India when I was four years old and I had been teaching since I was 21. But even after moving to New Zealand in the mid-90s, I wanted to continue my passion and keep my traditions alive.

I wanted to retain my cultural identity and pass it on to the community and now even my six-year-old granddaughter has started learning it.

Back in the 90s, we were the first people to showcase the Indian Classical dance in Auckland, then it was called the "Festival of India" which now has evolved into what we know as the Diwali festival.

What's the significance of the Diwali festival?

Diwali is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. It symbolises the spirituality to honour Lord Rama when he returned to his kingdom after spending 14 years in exile.

It is a celebration of his return as it symbolises the victory of good over evil. Therefore it lots of diyas (oil lamp) is used to decorate the house which is a symbolism of light over darkness.

Uttara Ramkumar in 2019 offering prayers to Lord Nataraja also known as the God of dance. Photo / Supplied

Our dance school provides a conduit to communicate this concept to the larger community through solo, group dances, dance dramas depicting the mythology of Lord Rama during this festival.

How big is the team today?

It's just me doing the teaching and I teach almost 100 different students from various different communities.

And not all of the students pay for the classes. We have various forms of scholarships and I do a lot of free lessons for students who need them.

How was your business affected by Covid-19?

With Covid-19 and the lockdowns, it has become exceedingly difficult to conduct classes and we had to temporarily shut down.

We have also lost our revenue due to the uncertainty posed by these lockdowns because we cannot teach via online.

How long has your business been around?

I started my business in Auckland in 1995 and my daughter was my first student in New Zealand who was five years old then.

Students preforming a Bharathabatyam dance in 2021. Photo / Supplied

What's your focus for the coming years?

I want to continue to teach and educate people about Indian (Hindu) culture and our values. Dance is a fun way to do so and keep our traditions alive for future generations of migrants.

Also, we prepared a lot for this year's Diwali festival but due to the lockdown, the event had to be canceled. So we are really looking forward to the next year's Diwali celebration.

What kind of future does the Indian Classical Dance have in New Zealand?

The classical dance in New Zealand has a very bright future because the growing number of South Asian diaspora, especially the second generations are increasingly wanting to explore their identity and their roots.

Students preforming a Bharathabatyam dance in 2019. Photo / Supplied

These Indian classical dances and music aren't just for their entertainment value rather they have a spiritual significance to them. These art forms are purely based on Hindu mythology which will give students a clear understanding of the Hindu culture and tradition, religion, spirituality, and for the most part the Hindu way of life.

Even the costumes and jewellry have cultural significance in the Indian tradition.

How does your business stand out in comparison to other businesses in the market?

Most of the dance schools in New Zealand have been heavily influenced by Bollywood.

But our dance is very traditional and explores the root of the authentic Indian culture and we try to impart physical and spiritual discipline into our students.

How are you marketing it?

It's just word of mouth, I don't use any other form of advertising at all. But we do have a Facebook page where we upload the latest photos from our performance. And we get visibility through our shows in events.

What does the competition look like in this market?

Since the 90s there has been a significant increase in the South Asian diaspora which has increased the awareness of Indian culture. Because of this, we get a number of business groups wanting us to perform for them at their events.

Also, we operate in a niche market I feel my dance school sustains its competitive advantage due to the legacy I have built for being one of the first dance schools in Auckland dedicated to teaching this traditional dance form.

What advice would you give to people trying to start a new business?

You have to be passionate about your work and be fully dedicate your life to it.