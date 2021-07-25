Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Small Business: How making wooden toys for their boys became a business

5 minutes to read
Will and Terri Wara began making wooden toys for their sons Tana, 6 (left) and Coast, 4, two years ago. Photo / Supplied

Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Terri and Will Wara began making wooden toys for their two young boys when, rejecting plastic and waste, they couldn't find a good selection to buy. What started as a home hobby grew into a

How did Woodland Toys come about?

