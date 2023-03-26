Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Small business: Food-tech venture twiice serving up edible cups

Cameron Smith
By
5 mins to read
Twiice's edible cups are leakproof.

Jamie Cashmore, co-founder and director of Auckland-based edible cup manufacturer twiice, talks to the Herald about how this family-run business is serving up a tasty way to solve the issue of single-use cup waste.

What

