Rosie Shelton in Bali, mould making with one of her local manufacturers. Photo / Supplied

Rosie Shelton, founder and owner of Mangawhai-based jewellery business Luna & Rose, talks running a retail store in Bali remotely, growing her team during the pandemic and how her business stands out in the crowded fashion market.

What does your business do?

Luna & Rose designs and manufactures sustainable accessories and clothing. Our jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver - old iPhones, computers and electronics melted down and whipped up into our shiny jewels, and our clothing is made from natural and organic fabrics which are then dyed with plant leaves, specifically mango leaf, indigo leaf and ketapang leaf to make our rich organic colours.

We have a passion for doing things with the planet first and foremost at every point of our decision making. We launched online eight years ago. Online remains our key focus, and we also have select retailers who stock our products in New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

What was the motivation for starting it?

The business started after a stint on the game show "Deal or No Deal". I had big plans to use the winnings to start my new business - the only "issue" was that my friend and I only came out with $500, however the seed was already sown and I went through with the plans. Six months later I packed up my life and moved to Bali to start what is now Luna & Rose.

After working for a large global surfwear brand and seeing the amount of waste and lack of connection between maker and finished product, I was inspired to head out on my own to create accessories and clothing that had a transparent supply chain and a real connection with our makers but also put the planet at the forefront of design and decision making.

What's your background?

I studied fashion design in Wellington before heading overseas to travel and live the good life for a few years. Eventually (with a very small bank account) I moved to Melbourne to kick off my career in the fashion industry. It was here that I learnt the ropes of the industry, was exposed to the world of mass production working for a number of large Australian menswear retailers and got a true "feel" for what working in fashion really looked like.

How big is your team?

We currently have seven staff working for Luna & Rose across New Zealand, Australia and Bali. I am a huge fan of location independence and work flexibility. This has meant the latest world events of the Covid pandemic haven't affected our workflow too much. With Zoom, DHL and Whatsapp, we have found anything really is possible.

How has your business been affected by Covid-19?

In March 2020 as the pandemic spread across the globe and after six months of construction, and a lot of sweat and tears, the first Luna & Rose retail store opened in Canggu, Bali. I left the island a week later and haven't stepped foot in the store since. We are incredibly lucky to have built a strong team based on the island that we have continued to keep employed, and grow, through the pandemic.

What's your focus for the remainder of the year?

We have a couple of exciting new product launches coming out. One is a jewellery-focused collection and one in our plant-dyed clothing range.

What are your long-term plans, and where do you see the brand in five years?

Our long-term plans include growing our new apparel offering of linen and organic cotton staples and continuing to introduce plant-dyed colour offerings. We are constantly researching and looking for new ways to produce as sustainably and ethically as possible with our team of artisans. It is a journey that is extremely exciting with new possibilities popping up all the time, and something that I am deeply passionate about. I am also really looking forward to getting back to Bali to visit our store, office and team in Bali and look at the possibility of expanding our retail offering in New Zealand, Australia and Bali.

Luna & Rose founder Rosie Shelton. Photo / Supplied

How does your business stand out in a crowded market?

Our use of recycled sterling silver is very unique and no other fashion jewellery brands are choosing to work with this. We dye our clothing ranges with plants, specifically the mango, indigo and ketapang leaves, completely toxic-free and waste-water free. This is very unique and something that more and more customers are wanting to learn about and wear as they become aware of the chemical pollution in our society. At Luna & Rose we love to share our brand and production story with our customers, as transparency is what we are all about.

A selection of Luna & Rose's necklaces. Photo / Supplied

Consumers get bombarded with choices these days however they are becoming more knowledgeable and educated about choosing sustainable products for their home, what they put on their body, in their wardrobe, cleaning products etc. We hope to make Luna & Rose a considered part of the modern female lifestyle – beautiful, ethically produced pieces that feel and look great.

What advice do you give to people wanting to start a business?

Things, people, life and market positioning are always changing. Be flexible, listen, learn and if you can just do one thing each day to move forward, know you're heading in the right direction. Try to enjoy the adventure. Managing your own business is tough, there are huge highs and lows, uncertainty and excitement. In the relentlessness of running your own business it's important to be kind to yourself, enjoy the ups and the downs and try to find your balance in amongst all the madness.