Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SkyCity-Macquarie parking stoush heads to court

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The parking building was damaged in 2019’s international convention centre blaze. Photo / Janna Dixon

The parking building was damaged in 2019’s international convention centre blaze. Photo / Janna Dixon

NZME

SkyCity Entertainment Group’s two-day scrap over a $220 million contract it had with a Macquarie Group subsidiary has begun in the high court in Auckland.

Justice Neil Campbell is hearing the court case over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business