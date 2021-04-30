SkyCity Entertainment to seek $125m in bond issue

SkyCity's new VIP area. Photo / Supplied

Casino giant SkyCity Entertainment Group wants to raise $125 million via a bond issue and says earnings will be well below pre-pandemic levels.

The gaming, entertainment and hospitality business has released an offer document showing how it can receive an additional $50m, taking the offer up to $175m if it decides to.

"SkyCity has announced an offer of up to $125 million, with the ability to accept over-subscriptions of up to an additional $50 million at SkyCity's discretion, of six-year, unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed-rate bonds maturing on May 217, 2027 to institutional investors and New Zealand retail investors," it said.

The offer opens on May 10 and will close on May 14 and the bonds could get a BBB- rating by S&P Global Ratings.

"Despite positive current trading, there is no change to the previous guidance for FY21 with SkyCity expecting group normalised EBITDA to be above FY20 but still well below pre-Covid-19 and FY19 levels," it said today.

The operating environment remains unpredictable due to Covid, it said, citing the most recent 11-day Auckland closures in February and March.

"Accordingly SkyCity is unable to provide formal earnings guidance at this time.

"Based on expected performance and assuming no prolonged property closures before the end of FY21, SkyCity expects to meet its financial covenants for the 30 June 2021 testing period and pay a final dividend consistent with the revised dividend policy announced at the time of its 1H21 results," it said.

The company raised $230m new equity from shareholders last June and July.

It gave an update on the NZ International Convention Centre project, saying there had been no material change to previous guidance on total costs which remain at $750m.

The company has a market capitalisation of around $2.4 billion, net debt of $587m and net assets of $1.5b.

Its shares are trading on the NZX today around $3.57.