Fletcher Building managing director Andrew Reding reiterated in yesterday’s half-year result that the company was now in the complex commissioning phase and would finish work there by June 30 this year.
Forsyth Barr analysts Andy Bowley and Paul Laxton Koraua put an underperform rating on the stock. In a 1H25 preview headlined “Playing the cards it’s dealt”, they issued a downbeat forecast.
“We expect a material decline in its underlying NPAT on the prior year.
“In tandem with structural issues, cyclical challenges continue to weigh on operational performance, being increased compliance costs, mandatory carded play implementation, and management’s desire to strengthen the balance sheet,” they wrote.
A revised FY25 guidance range is also anticipated, due to the delay of the majority of New Zealand International Convention Centre pre-opening costs of around $11m into FY26.
Cyclical demand pressure was weighing on average spend per visitors on both gaming and non-gaming activities.
Consumer data still suggested the domestic consumer backdrop was challenging, the analysts said.