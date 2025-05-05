SkyCity Entertainment Group has downgraded its full year 2025 earnings guidance due to worsening market conditions.
The casino operator said that since its first half update on February 20, market conditions had continued to deteriorate.
The company now expects June year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to fall to about 4% below the bottom of the current guidance range of $225 million to $245m.
“Visitation continues to hold steady across all our precincts,” SkyCity said.
“However, spend per visit across the group has continued to fall, making forecasting difficult.