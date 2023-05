Sky TV viewers were left frustrated with technical issues tonight. Photo / Supplied

Sky TV viewers were frustrated after being unable to watch their favourite shows tonight due to an apparent technical issue.

Subscribers logging on to Sky TV’s chat service for technical support receive a message indicating there are more than 100 people in the virtual queue ahead of them.

Some viewers were, however, reporting the SkyGo app is still working.

Others said the issue was fixed shortly after being identified.

So I guess we won't be watching anything on SkyTV tonight then....sounds like it's down all over the country. — Vicki Jones (@dugmorejones) May 10, 2023

Anyone else having trouble with #skytv in New Zealand? All my channels are “content restricted” — Ken Newell in Aotearoa. (@kennewell) May 10, 2023

