Sky TV names Vocus as service partner for Sky Broadband

Vocus chief executive Mark Callander. Photo / Leon Menzies

Sky Network TV said it had confirmed Vocus New Zealand as its key service partner for the rollout of Sky Broadband.

Chaz Savage, Sky's chief customer officer, said the companies had been working to develop and provide a solution to enable New Zealanders "to gain access to all the entertainment they want, at speeds and service levels they need".

Vocus chief executive Mark Callander said Sky, with its reach into Kiwi homes, was well positioned to become a key player in the broadband market.

Sky customers started trials of the new broadband service on December 4 and will receive it free for the six-month period of the trial, the company said.

The six-month period is the length of time trialists will receive free Sky Broadband and is not indicative of a launch date, Sky said.

Vocus NZ - which is a candidate for a sharemarket listing next year - has more than 23 years' experience connecting New Zealand companies with the best telecommunication solutions.

The company has invested significantly in infrastructure and has over 4200km of fibre in the ground which enables the delivery of sophisticated, high-performance network solutions throughout the country.

ASX-listed Vocus said in November that it planned to float its New Zealand business, most likely on the NZX.

The business includes internet service providers Orcon, Slingshot and Flip, Stuff Fibre, the fibre network formerly owned by FX Networks, a data centre formerly owned by Maxnet and small power retailer Switch Utilities.

Goldman Sachs, Jarden and Craigs have been appointed joint lead managers.