Expectations rise for a 50-basis-point OCR cut, Colorado trade officials tour NZ space and geothermal sites and NZ highlights benefits of India infrastructure cooperation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

SkyCity Entertainment said its chief financial officer Peter Fredricson had tendered his resignation, effective from March 1 next year.

The casino operator said Fredricson would remain in the role until March “at the latest” in order to facilitate an orderly transition.

SkyCity chief executive Jason Walbridge said Fredricson had been responsible for the financial management of the company during “a very complex and challenging period“.

“As part of his resignation, we have agreed a clear set of capital objectives that I look forward to making progress on and closing out before he leaves us,” Walbridge said.

Walbridge said the company would start a comprehensive external search for a new chief financial officer (CFO).