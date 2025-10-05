In August, SkyCity reported a 42% fall in its net profit to $71.5 million and confirmed an expected equity raise.
Walbridge said at the time the financial results reflected a difficult operating environment.
“The delayed economic recovery in New Zealand has led to lower discretionary spend impacting our business and that has come through the same time as a period of elevated investment,” he said then.
The company raised $240m from a fully underwritten institutional placement and entitlement offer.
The effective take-up rate by eligible retail shareholders was about 33% and the $30m in new shares not taken up were allocated to the underwriters and sub-underwriters.
