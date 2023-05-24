Voyager 2022 media awards
Sir Ian Taylor: Slash and learn - the huge forestry opportunity for NZ

Sir Ian Taylor
6 mins to read
A sea of slash washed onto the Napier foreshore during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Dear Prime Minister,

A colleague of mine, Ian McRae from Orion Health, recently made the observation that the smoke from your “policy bonfire” ran the very real risk of adding to global warming.

As

