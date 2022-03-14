Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sir Ian Taylor: How the right attitude could have avoided costly Covid mistakes

7 minutes to read
Animation Research staff work on graphics for the Players Championship golf tournament. Photo / Supplied

Animation Research staff work on graphics for the Players Championship golf tournament. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Friday March 13, 2020 will always go down as our Black Friday.

I and eight colleagues were at the TPC Players Championship in Sawgrass, Florida – our first major sports event in what was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.