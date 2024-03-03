Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Simply good’ Chinese electric cars power ahead of inferior US rivals

Financial Times
4 mins to read
A Chinese carmaker backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has overtaken Elon Musk’s Tesla as the world’s biggest producer of EVs.

A Chinese carmaker backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has overtaken Elon Musk’s Tesla as the world’s biggest producer of EVs.

US carmakers are struggling to sell electric vehicles while the Chinese market powers ahead because their products are inferior, according to one of the world’s biggest battery materials manufacturers.

Mathias Miedreich, chief executive of Umicore,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business