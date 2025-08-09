Advertisement
Simon Bridges is right, Auckland’s economic blues require special attention - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
Simon Bridges says Auckland's economy needs Government intervention.

THE FACTS

  • Simon Bridges says urgent Government action is needed to save Auckland’s struggling economy.
  • Auckland’s unemployment rate is 6.1%, with businesses suffering and key developments delayed.
  • The options for fiscal stimulus are limited by a lack of funds, complicated by strong economic growth in other regions.

I think Simon Bridges is right. Auckland’s economy is broken and needs some urgent attention from central Government.

“There is more stimulus, there is more policy work that Government could be doing to provide a better business environment in Auckland in the here and now,” he told RNZ

