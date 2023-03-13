Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Silicon Valley Bank depositor bailout: New Zealand startups spared a ‘venture capital ice age’ - but lose a key ally

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Kiwi companies have at least NZ$162m caught up in the US Silicon Valley Bank Collapse. Plus, US inflation data could rock markets this week. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi companies have at least NZ$162m caught up in the US Silicon Valley Bank Collapse. Plus, US inflation data could rock markets this week. Video / NZ Herald

The local startup scene is breathing a sigh of relief in the wake of a series of US Government measures to help those caught up in the Silicon Valley Bank collapse - including a Federal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business