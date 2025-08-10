At one point, Hemingway – also known as the Debt Free Diva – was working seven different jobs a week. “A hundred per cent not sustainable, I will put my hand up and say that, but you can do it for a short burst if that’s what’s going to help get you to where you need to be.”

She says a side hustle doesn’t have to be complicated. “You don’t have to go and, like, open a whole new business ... go to your Mitre 10 or supermarket and pick up four hours a week – that counts as well.”

She encourages people to think practically. “What skills do I already have that I can monetise really quickly?” she says. “How can I make money this weekend?”

Now a financial adviser and mortgage broker, Hemingway is passing her experience on to clients to help them get on the property ladder. “When I have a first-home buyer sitting in front of me and they go, ‘I can’t save’, I’m like, ‘okay, where are you spending your time, and what are you doing outside of your 9-to-5 to change your circumstances?’”

