Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Shrinking office: First look inside Aurecon’s new space where desk area drops from 70pc to 35pc

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Matt Capon on those all-important stairs at Aurecon's new offices in Newmarket. Photo / Dean Purcell

Matt Capon on those all-important stairs at Aurecon's new offices in Newmarket. Photo / Dean Purcell

It’s pretty telling when 70 per cent of your old office floorplan was taken up by desks but that’s only 35 per cent in the new offices.

Not all your staff will be in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business