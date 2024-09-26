Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Should you put fuel on buy now, pay later?

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Financial advisers warn of risks as New Zealand's biggest fuel retailer offers delayed payment. Photo / 123RF

Financial advisers warn of risks as New Zealand's biggest fuel retailer offers delayed payment. Photo / 123RF

Motorists are being warned of the risks of using a buy now, pay later scheme to pay for fuel and other everyday expenses.

New Zealand’s largest fuel retailer Z Energy has begun offering Afterpay at its Z and Caltex petrol stations.

Afterpay allows customers to pay for purchases in four

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business