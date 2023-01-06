Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Should BNZ be forced to bank Gloriavale?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Hosea Courage and Daniel Pilgrim were ecstatic after they won an Employment Court case against Gloriavale. Video / George Heard

Hosea Courage and Daniel Pilgrim were ecstatic after they won an Employment Court case against Gloriavale. Video / George Heard

A High Court judge is preventing the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) from ditching Gloriavale as a customer – for now at least.

The bank wants to terminate the relationship it’s had with the controversial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business