Sharesies director, co-founder and 3EO Leighton Roberts, told Nadine Higgins on The Prosperity Project podcast that of the company’s 800,000 customers, only a few thousand of them are active traders.

“They are quite active at the moment and whenever things are highly volatile. Someone the other day emailed us through trying to put quite a large amount of money into the platform saying that ‘when the blood’s around, I’m around’.”

But about 100,000 Sharesies customers invest smaller amounts consistently, and in the thick of that volatility, “our dollar cost average [customers] just continue on through and really stick with it, and the same with our KiwiSaver customers”, Roberts said.

While the pandemic-induced volatility prompted many investors to panic and switch out of higher-risk investments and funds, Roberts believes New Zealanders have matured as investors.

“New Zealanders have pretty much always been pretty good property investors in that people have bought them and held them for a very long period of time, and they’ve made the most out of a bit of leverage. And now I think people are becoming pretty good investors into other asset classes as well.”

He finds Kiwis often underestimate how much they do know about investing.

“It’s just amazing how often I get this, like, ‘I know nothing about investing, I use Sharesies as I just put $50 every week in an auto invest’ or something like that. And I’m like – that is a great strategy.

“You know exactly what you’re doing and you actually know about investing.”

