Shake-up at the top: Restaurant Brands appoints new bosses

Restaurant Brands operates the New Zealand franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl’s Jr. Graphic / NZME

Restaurant Brands operates the New Zealand franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl’s Jr. Graphic / NZME

Restaurant Brands has named a new acting chief executive and a number of shake-ups in positions at the top.

Arif Khan will be the acting CEO when Russel Creedy retires in March next year.

Khan will also take over the global chief operating officer role for Restaurant Brands from today.

The group also announced today that Julio Valdés will take up the group chief financial officer position starting June next year.

Valdés will take over for Grant Ellis whose retirement is scheduled for May 2023.

The Herald reported in September that Creedy and Grant Ellis will both retire from the company in 2023 after 20 years.

Restaurant Brands chief executive Russel Creedy is set to retire in March next year. Photo / Dean Purcell

“It is with a sense of sadness and great appreciation for their long history with our company that I received the news that both Russel and Grant have decided to retire from Restaurant Brands,” chairman José Parés said.

The company said Ellis will serve as an adviser to the chairman and new chief financial officer while Creedy will serve as special advisor to Finaccess Capital - Restaurant Brands’ majority shareholder.

“Under [Khan’s] leadership the New Zealand operations have continued to grow rapidly, including the launch of Taco Bell into New Zealand in 2019 and its subsequent growth to 14 locations across the country, including the turnaround of Pizza Hut and Carl’s Jr. brands in New Zealand,” Restaurant Brands announced.

Parés congratulated Khan and said the group are “thrilled” to welcome Valdés.

“We look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the team as we continue on the path to consolidating our presence in the QSR market in New Zealand, Australia, California and Hawaii.”