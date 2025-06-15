“I think purpose is so important to humans. You’ve got to feel like you’re really doing something that does matter.”

She spoke candidly to Nadine Higgins on The Prosperity Project podcast about the process of undertaking a radical career change and making it work financially.

She relied on her savings and was aided by a generous friend, who believed in what she was doing and let her live in his house rent-free.

“That gave me the freedom to do my study; to not have to just take on any Tom, Dick and Harry client, take my time, build-up who I am in that new world. I really owe so much of my business and how I am now to that beautiful, generous man.”

Penn co-hosts the multi-award-winning podcast Sex.Life, which she says has been “vital” to the success of her business, as marketing her services online can be tricky.

“You talk to any sex therapist – it is hard to market your work and get new clients. I’m shadow-banned on Instagram for what I try and educate around, even though I’m trying to actually do something good. I get put in the same category as people that are offenders or not up to any good stuff on there, which is really disappointing.”

There are some downsides to getting noticed, though. Penn said that she has had to put up the prices for her services in part to discourage “fan girls”.

It took five years to build her income back up to what she’d previously earned. “When I first hit that ... I popped the bubbles, because I was like, s***, you’ve done it, and that was a really good feeling for me.”

With the Sex.Life podcast in its third season and a limited-edition sex toy on the market, Penn is looking at other ways to expand her income streams – hinting at a possible book.

And for others thinking of making the leap, Penn says that life is short and we need to be “titillated” in some way.

“I think purpose is so important to humans. You’ve gotta feel like you’re really doing something that does matter in some capacity.

“So you can go and do a daily grind that you don’t really care about, but if you’re thinking about it, there’s a reason why something’s ticking away.

“Obviously, you can’t be frivolous with money decisions around that, you’ve gotta get yourself a bit secure. I mean, I was a bit wild, but things did work out for me. So there’s no one way up the mountain.”

