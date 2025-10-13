McEntee said aggravating factors were Coupe’s prior convictions, offending while subject to bail, and offending in breach of bail conditions.
Psychological issues were also raised.
McEntee said Judge Maxwell was not in receipt of Coupe’s mental health problems but, if she had been, could have viewed them as mitigating factors.
“Why was this information not available at the sentencing?” Justice Gardiner asked.
McEntee said Coupe self-represented at an earlier case and did not provide his defence lawyers with psychological details before the sentencing in June.
They included depressive disorder, suicidal ideations and reduced concentration, McEntee said.
She said Coupe also reported experiencing “paranoia, anxiety and dissociation from himself and his environment”.
For the Crown, David Wiseman said Coupe’s offending was “the most severe that has ever come before the courts”.
One of Coupe’s victims paid $1.7m for building work that was incomplete.
“It’s unprecedented … the most egregious case of financial mismanagement the court has ever seen."
Wiseman said victims experienced terrible financial and emotional damage from Coupe’s offending.
“Yes, it’s a stern sentence, but it’s clearly within range.”
Wiseman said an extreme sense of entitlement motivated Coupe’s offending.
He said the psychological issues belatedly mentioned made no meaningful difference.
“That he chose not to bring it to the attention of his lawyers in this matter is neither here nor there … substantively it doesn’t shift the dial.”
Coupe has since 2013 engaged in property and insolvency offending.
Judge Gardiner reserved her decision, meaning she will hand it down at a later date.
John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.
