Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Senior staff to depart advertising agency Colenso BBDO

6 minutes to read
Levi Slavin has been the creative leader at Colenso BBDO since 2017. Photo / Supplied

Levi Slavin has been the creative leader at Colenso BBDO since 2017. Photo / Supplied

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Colenso BBDO chief creative officer Levi Slavin and executive business director Ahmad Salim are set to leave the agency, the Herald understands.

Slavin is one of the most decorated creatives in the New Zealand advertising

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.