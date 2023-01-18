Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Securities-fraud trial begins: Elon Musk made ‘split-second’ decision on Tesla tweet after FT story, lawyer says

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Tesla founder Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla founder Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk made the “split-second decision” to tweet that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private in 2018 after seeing a story in the Financial Times, a lawyer for the billionaire told jurors in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business