How Trump's crypto empire is reshaping presidential norms

By Eric Lipton, David Yaffe-Bellany, Ben Protess
New York Times·
19 mins to read

  • Zachary Folkman, representing World Liberty Financial, proposed deals to crypto startups involving secret multimillion-dollar payments.
  • World Liberty, largely owned by a Trump family entity, benefited from Trump’s actions, raising conflict concerns.
  • Trump’s involvement in crypto has blurred lines between private enterprise and government policy, raising ethical issues.

The pitch from “ZMoney” arrived on the encrypted messaging app Signal just days before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

“ZMoney” was Zachary Folkman, an entrepreneur who once ran a company called Date Hotter Girls and was now representing World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency firm that Trump and his sons had recently unveiled. Folkman was writing to a crypto startup in the Cayman Islands, offering a “partnership” in which the firms would buy each

