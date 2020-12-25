Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Scrooge Harold Plumley leaves $122m fortune to Church

5 minutes to read

Harold Plumley, called Scrooge by even his friends, became New Zealand's largest charitable donor on his death in 2016 by leaving $122m to the Catholic Church. Photo / Supplied

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

A low-profile Auckland farmer who become enormously wealthy selling vast tracts of city-fringe property lived liked a Scrooge, friends says, and is said to have become the country's largest charitable donor largely out of spite.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.