'Science fiction': Xiaomi's ridiculously good wireless phone charging technology

The system provides wireless charging while gaming and also on the move. Photo / Xiaomi

Forget cables and charging stands.

Xiaomi's new Mi Air Charge Technology can recharge your phone wirelessly from "several" metres away. There's nothing else on the market like it.

According to Xiaomi, this is how Mi Air Charge works:

"The core technology of Xiaomi's remote charging lies in space positioning and energy transmission. Xiaomi's self-developed isolated charging pile has five phase interference antennas built in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimetre-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming."

On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has also developed a miniaturised antenna array with built-in "beacon antenna" and "receiving antenna array".

Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas "converts the millimetre wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit, to turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality."

The Chinese phone giant – the third-largest producer in the world – says the new technology offers a 5W charging solution.

The Xiaomi "charging pile" sends out beams of energy directly to a smartphone, charging it wirelessly. Photo / Supplied

The system also supports multi-device charging.

Xiaomi says the charging can operate while a person is moving, gaming and even when an object is in the way.

Xiaomi says the technology will eventually work with smartwatches, bracelets and other wearable devices. It envisions that speakers, desk lamps and other home products will also be charged by the stations, making living rooms completely wireless.

Xiaomi told The Verge that no commercial products with the technology will be available this year.

And other companies are also looking to break into wireless charging technology.

XDA-Developers reported that a Motorola executive demonstrated a wireless charging system that can charge phones through the air.

The new technology offers a 5W charging solution. Photo / Supplied

Energous has also been making announcements about "truly wireless charging" at CES for several years. So far, the technology has yet to gain traction.

Xiaomi launched its Mi 11 phone in China on December 28, with experts saying it could be Samsung Galaxy S21's biggest rival. The phone is set to launch globally on February 8.

The mid-range phone has a screen size of 6.81 inches – making it one of Xiaomi's biggest phones. It has three rear cameras and a 4600mAh battery.