Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

School holiday costs adding to stretched household budgets, families face extra $1000 bills

Cameron Smith
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Finding the balance between keeping school children entertained during the holidays and not overstretching the budget can be tricky. Photo / 123rf

Finding the balance between keeping school children entertained during the holidays and not overstretching the budget can be tricky. Photo / 123rf

School holidays can become a financial stress test for parents, particularly in a cost-of-living crisis.

Holiday programmes, trips to the zoo or movies and extra food can easily add up into the hundreds of dollars per child.

Lighthouse Financial wealth director James Blair told the Herald school holidays often come

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save