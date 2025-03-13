“I also worry that New Zealand’s a pretty easy target being advanced and wealthy reliant on mobile phones and internet and perhaps a little bit comfortable.”
Fotherby said scammers could achieve a wide reach through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
The festival in Miramar will cover cutting-edge scams where criminals misuse AI and also delve into older forms of information manipulation and corporate cover-ups.
In Hackers: Identity Theft, victims tell how internet criminals have destroyed their lives.
The Man with a Thousand Faces follows a love rat impostor who lives with four women at the same time, adapting his story and even his personality traits to each one.
Your Face is Ours explores the mass collection of biometric data for facial recognition and investigates potential abuse of this technology.
In Stasi FC, filmmakers hear from the footballers who became targets of East Germany’s secret police.
Ticking Time Bomb: The Truth Behind Takata Airbags follows the exploits of a whistleblower and engineers who unveiled a corporate cover-up sparking the recall of more than 100 million vehicles worldwide.