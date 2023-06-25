Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sasha Borissenko: The lawyers getting the bulk of legal aid payments

Sasha Borissenko
By
4 mins to read
Tamaki Legal received the largest amount of government funding for legal aid in 2021/22. Photo / iStock

Tamaki Legal received the largest amount of government funding for legal aid in 2021/22. Photo / iStock

OPINION

Budget 2023 mentioned funding for the legal aid system. The bumps in funding were actually announced in last year’s budget, which promised an increase of $148.7 million across four years. So, the situation hasn’t

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business