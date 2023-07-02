Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Sasha Borissenko: Why National’s crackdown on crime misses the mark

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
Smash and grabs at jewellery stores and ram raids, among other crimes, have intensified debate about law and order. Video / Supplied

OPINION

Christopher Luxon cracked down on crime during his speech to the 87th National Party conference last week.

He made “no apology for being tough on law and order” and added: “This Government obviously isn’t

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business