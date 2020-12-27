Website of the Year

Sasha Borissenko: Cultural appropriation and racial discrimination - it's not okay

5 minutes to read

Trelise Cooper was criticised for the name of one of her dresses. Photo / Getty Images

By: Sasha Borissenko

OPINION:

Meri Kirihimete. What better way to celebrate Christmas than to look at some of this year's cases of "ho ho no" - be it cultural appropriation, or racial discrimination. Identity politics and human rights

