Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Case against Israel shows promise, but has more bark than bite - Sasha Borissenko

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
Palestinians arrive in the Southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offensive in the nearby city of Khan Younis. Photo / AP file

Palestinians arrive in the Southern Gaza town of Rafah after fleeing an Israeli ground and air offensive in the nearby city of Khan Younis. Photo / AP file

OPINION

Last week the International Court of Justice (ICJ) released its preliminary finding against Israel in response to claims brought by South Africa that the events in Gaza “could” amount to genocide.

It means the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business