Granola was first made in New Zealand in 1901 and continued until 1992, before being reintroduced in 2019.

But it was the unmistakable imagery of the Honey Puffs bee that first caught the eye of Kiwis when it was introduced in 1965.

Honey Puffs were introduced to New Zealand in 1965.

Hayley Scott, Sanitarium portfolio brand manager, said the discontinued brands played such a pivotal role in the company’s history, while bringing joy to many Kiwis.

“As a Honey Puffs fan, the story of the honey bees brought me so much joy as a kid and will be a treasured memory of having promoted this iconic breakfast staple for many Kiwi kids,” Scott said.

Sanitarium said it manufactured over 1.8 million tonnes of muesli and cereal products in the past 12 months, but it still represented a year-on-year decline in the category.

“We have seen a steady decline over the last decade in consumer purchase of the products we are discontinuing,” Barton said.

“Coupled with the cost of investment in buildings and equipment to sustain production, it is more viable for us to shift resources to productions of other consumer favourites.”

Loose cereal line workers Ana Malu (from left), Tangi Maka and Minna Gascoign mark the end of an era for Sanitarium.

The company said last year that the granola, muesli, puff and flake cereal production lines had required a $28 million building and plant upgrade to sustain production.

“We understand this market-driven decision affects our team and their families, and we have worked hard to support all impacted employees through this transition as best as we can,” Barton said.

“Sanitarium is like a family, and with any decision like this, we are most concerned about our people.”

Last year, it was reported 49 jobs would be lost as a result of the decision. Barton said of those impacted jobs, 12 staff were redeployed elsewhere within the business, 16 were farewelled to retirement and another five to extended holiday plans.

He said a further 11 staff secured roles elsewhere in Kiwi companies.

Weeties lover: 24 boxes stockpiled

Murray Balchin, a Palmerston North resident and Weeties lover, said he was trying not to think about the day he opened his final carton.

Balchin said he had 24 boxes of his Weeties stockpiled.

Murray Balchin, Palmerston North resident and Weeties lover.

“At present rate of consumption, I expect to be taking my last mouthful in mid-2026,” he said.

“I am sure I am not the only person in New Zealand that is already or about to mourn the farewell of what was their staple breakfast for over the years.”

Balchin said he had been eating Weeties for about 35 years.

He wondered if his final box of Weeties would become a desirable object.

“Perhaps I’d even consider selling my last box to the highest bidder to give the money to a Kiwi charity,” he said.

“I’m hoping I’ll fall in love with another breakfast cereal replacement and become as attached as I am to Weeties. I’ve heard that the young ones like Weet-Bix Bites – perhaps I’ll give them a go.”

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics such as retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.