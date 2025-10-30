Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Despite weaker China sales, Apple posted record September quarter results. Photo / Getty Images

Apple has reported a profit of US$27.5 billion ($47b) in the recently ended quarter, powered by iPhone and “services” revenue.

The net income, with revenue of US$102.5b, beat market expectations, despite a slight ebbing of revenue in China when compared with the same period a year earlier.

“Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record,” chief executive Tim Cook said in a release on Thursday (US time).

Apple shares were up more than 4% in after-hours trade that followed the release of the earnings figures.

– Agence France-Presse