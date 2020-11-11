Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sale hammer falls on large-scale central North Island Ata Rangi Pastoral dairying venture

3 minutes to read

The 593.1ha Tokoroa Downs farm sold for $15.17 million last week. Photo / Supplied

By:

Herald business writer

Ata Rangi Pastoral, a large-scale central North Island dairying venture which aimed to show how sustainable, pasture-based production was done, has turned sour, with the last properties sold last week under the auction hammer.

Ata

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.