Russian strikes on Western assets in Ukraine send an ominous message

By Kim Barker and Oleksandra Mykolyshyn
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A damaged facility of Flex Ltd, an American multinational company, after a Russian attack in Mukachevo, Ukraine, on August 28. Hitting an American-run factory and European diplomatic offices, the Kremlin appeared to signal that it would resist Western efforts to make peace and protect Ukraine, analysts and officials said. Photo / Oksana Parafeniuk, The New York Times

The missiles were a shock in the western Ukrainian city of Mukachevo.

It’s been spared from much of the war, a place so far from the front lines it does not even have a curfew.

When the mayor heard the first strike, he thought it was thunder.

But the

