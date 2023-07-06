Would you pay for the worst service? You soon can with what could be the world’s rudest restaurant, Karen’s Diner, coming to NZ. Video / NZ Herald

A liquidator has been appointed to the New Zealand business of restaurant chain Karen’s Diner, a month after its Australian parent collapsed.

BWA Insolvency’s Bryan Williams was appointed liquidator of Viral Ventures NZ on Tuesday.

The entity operated the sole Karen’s Diner outlet in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden, which reportedly opened in August last year.

The global chain grew in popularity with restaurants built around the premise of “Karen” staff members insulting customers.

And the company had more than 1.5 billion TikTok views and millions of social media followers since opening two years ago - but that has not been enough to stop its financial woes.

