Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

RubyRed alert: Zespri's first commercial red kiwifruit exports on the water

4 minutes to read
Asian markets expected to provide good returns for new Zespri variety RubyRed. Photo / Alan Gibson

Asian markets expected to provide good returns for new Zespri variety RubyRed. Photo / Alan Gibson

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

New Zealand's first commercial volume harvest of red kiwifruit is heading overseas, and with returns to pioneer growers looking juicy, there will be keen interest in the results of this year's Zespri growing licence round.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.