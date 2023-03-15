Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Roger Partridge: Time for a public sector reset

By Roger Partridge
6 mins to read
Ballooning bureaucracy has coincided with a dramatic increase in the public service’s use of outside consultants. Illustration / Anna Crichton

Ballooning bureaucracy has coincided with a dramatic increase in the public service’s use of outside consultants. Illustration / Anna Crichton

OPINION:

The country’s public service is at a crossroads. Under former Public Services Minister Chris Hipkins, now Prime Minister, public sector headcount has exploded. The ballooning bureaucracy has coincided with a dramatic increase in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business