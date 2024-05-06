Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Rocket Lab delays Neutron rocket launch - new timeline revealed

Madison Reidy
By
4 mins to read
New industries are emerging as space becomes more open for business. Rocket Lab’s CEO reveals what opportunities it’s chasing in the space economy as it competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Video / NZ Herald / Cameron Pitney / Getty

Rocket launching and space systems company Rocket Lab has pushed back the launch of its largest rocket yet to mid-2025 at the earliest, from previous guidance of later this year.

“We’re through some of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business