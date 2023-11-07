Voyager 2023 media awards
Richard Prebble: Making a trade deal with India - the time to start is now

By
5 mins to read
People throng a marketplace in Mumbai earlier this year. India is now the world’s most populous country, with more than 1.4 billion people. Photo / AP

OPINION

Christopher Luxon has pledged to achieve a free trade agreement with India. Last week in India, I assessed the prospects of such a deal.

At Mumbai Airport, the immigration officer asked me:

