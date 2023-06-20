Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Richard Prebble: Feeling negative about the economy? You’re not the only one

By
5 mins to read
We have three of the four horsemen of the economic apocalypse, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / Roger McClean

We have three of the four horsemen of the economic apocalypse, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / Roger McClean

OPINION

We have three of the four horsemen of the economic apocalypse: inflation, high interest rates and recession. Soon the fourth horseman, unemployment, will join them.

The Prime Minister says the recession “is part of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business