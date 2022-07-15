Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

From school dropout to billionaire: How Richard Branson turned his dyslexia into his 'superpower'

17 minutes to read
The Times
By Rachel Sylvester

Richard Branson felt a failure at school and dropped out at 15. Now the billionaire is convinced that his dyslexia was the reason he took risks. He tells Rachel Sylvester that businesses must embrace neurodiversity.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.