Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Rich-lister controlled charity Wright Family Foundation posts $41.6m surplus after Govt funding boost to BestStart childcare

Matt Nippert
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Wayne Wright and the late Chloe Wright, founders of the Wright Family Foundation. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Wayne Wright and the late Chloe Wright, founders of the Wright Family Foundation. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The Wright Family Foundation, the rich-lister controlled charity that took over ownership of the family’s BestStart childcare empire, has posted a surplus increase of 13% despite what its founder says was a “plateau” year.

Accounts for the year to March 2025 show the charity’s surplus increased to $41.6 million from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save