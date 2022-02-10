Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Review of Kiwibank's ownership, in step towards direct Government ownership

5 minutes to read
NZ Post chairman Sir Michael Cullen and chief executive Brian Roche announce Kiwi Group Holdings, Kiwibank's parent company, was being partially sold in 2016. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Post chairman Sir Michael Cullen and chief executive Brian Roche announce Kiwi Group Holdings, Kiwibank's parent company, was being partially sold in 2016. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Wellington Business Editor

Grant Robertson has kicked off a review of the ownership of Kiwibank's parent company, which could see the bank directly owned by the Government, or - in theory at least - sold to private investors.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.