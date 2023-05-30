Air New Zealand has been named as the "Most Attractive Employer" for the seventh time. Photo / Grant Bradley

Air New Zealand has been named New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer for the seventh time, according to Randstad’s latest Employer Brand Research.

The HR and recruitment specialist surveyed 4302 Kiwis, with the market’s 150 largest employers eligible for the recognition.

While Air New Zealand bumped last year’s winner, Evolve Education, it could be seen as a continuation of its dominance in the category, given Randstad doesn’t allow an organisation that wins the most attractive employer accolade three years in a row to be eligible for the award for a period of three years.

The airline previously held the title between 2017 to 2019 and 2011 to 2013.

Randstad said the national carrier achieved the most attractive employer accolade based on its reputation, interesting job content and financial health.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said: “We’re humbled to have been named the country’s most attractive employer for the seventh time. This distinction reflects the resilience and commitment of our people, and the hard mahi and dedication they demonstrate every day.

Randstad country director Richard Kennedy said Air New Zealand’s achievement recognises their commitment to moving on from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, the airline reported an after-tax net profit of $213 million for the six months to December 31, compared to a loss of $272m in the previous period.

Covid-19 paralysed the aviation industry and delivered a near-$1 billion blow to Air New Zealand that same year - and further heavy losses - which forced the Government to step in and help in the form of a loan.

“We’ve had a tough time over the past few years, and I especially want to thank our customers who have stood by us, even though we struggled at times to deliver the standards we pride ourselves on,” Foran added.

“The key reason we got through it was because of the unwavering support of our people. We will continue to foster a welcoming culture where our staff can be authentically themselves and feel part of the Air New Zealand whānau.”

New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) were second and third in Randstad’s research respectively.

“I would also like to congratulate NZ Customs and MBIE who continue to perform exceptionally well every year, which is no mean feat in the current economic climate,” Randstad’s Kennedy said.

Nigel Foster, Customs’ deputy chief executive people and capability, welcomed the recognition alongside its key airline partner.

“Customs is here to protect and promote Aotearoa New Zealand across borders and shares a great sense of pride and camaraderie in not just protecting our country and interests, but also looking after our people and those we interact with,” Foster said.

“Many Customs officers who join stay with us for decades, finding the culture and purpose aligns with their own. This is testament to our values and who we are as an organisation.”

