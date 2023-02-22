Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Analysis: How Air New Zealand has come back from the brink post Covid

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
How Air New Zealand operates its New York-Auckland flights. Video / Ben Cummins

How Air New Zealand operates its New York-Auckland flights. Video / Ben Cummins

Almost exactly three years ago, Air New Zealand was warning the coronavirus - Covid-19 had just been named - would hit earnings by about $55 million.

That turned out to be an underestimate.

Covid-19 paralysed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business